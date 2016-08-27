Victoria Foundation marks 80th anniversary with special gift

To celebrate its 80th anniversary, the Victoria Foundation is giving you a gift.

The foundation has joined with more than two dozen Greater Victoria attractions to offer free admission, parking and perks on Sept. 17, including Sooke Region Museum and Sooke Potholes. Among the other attractions are Art Gallery of Greater Victoria, Robert Bateman Centre, Craigdarroch Castle, Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard National Historic Site, Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea and B.C. Aviation Museum.

For more information and a full list of attractions, please go online to victoriafoundation.bc.ca/VFDAY.