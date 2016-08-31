- Home
Community
RCMP to Neighbourhood Watch presentation in Shirley
Sooke RCMP will host a Neighbourhood Watch presentation this Monday (Sept. 7) at Shirley Community Hall, 795 Sheringham Point Rd.
The meeting is open to anyone who would like to volunteer with the program in their neighbourhood, said Const. Sam Haldane.
Neighborhood watch is an organized group of civilians devoted to crime and vandalism prevention within a neighborhood.
