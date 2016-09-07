15 questions for Bob Phillips

Bob Phillips

1. What is the biggest challenge in education today?

Maintaining public support (taxation acceptance ) that quality public education is the foundation of democracy and how we build a viable future for all Canadians.

2. If you didn’t do what you did for a living, what would you be?

Probably richerI I alternated between teaching and social work where one’s wealth is quantified in mutually rewarding relationships .

3. What’s playing in you music player right now?

Stan Rogers … Rawdon Hills.

4. What is your biggest pet peeve?

Too many deer in the yards and streets of Otter Point.

5. What’s the best thing about living in Otter Point?

Except for the deer and grey squirrels we have great neighbours.

6. What is your favourite movie?

Moby Dick or Doctor Zhivago.

7. Which person, alive or dead, would you have dinner with?

Karl Marx.

8. What’s your favourite vacation destination?

Kemp Lake or Cariboo-Chilcotin.

9. If you could have one super power, what would it be?

An anonymous rabbi once said: “Some people only see what they understand, others try to understand what they see.” I would want people to see and understand that nature is built upon diversity.

10. What’s the one thing you haven’t done that you’d love to do?

Be able to grow delicious tomatoes in my garden.

11. If you could see one concert , what would it be?

Any Mozart!

12. What is your favourite TV show?

Murdock Mysteries.

13. What’s your dream car?

My 2009 Ford Ranger or 1992 Honda Civic.

14. What is your favourite place to dine?

With our friends Steve and Marg in Vancouver. Steve is a remarkable cook!

15. What are your words to live by?

The poet Robert Frost wrote his own epitaph: “He had a love affair with Life.”

You can’t marry life or nature, but you can have an affair with them. You might be surprised that when you do this that they actually try to love you too!