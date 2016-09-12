Fun at the Sooke Fall Fair

Solera Armstrong, 2, with her little fairy (and hairy) friend, Fillis, during the annual Pet Parade at Sooke Fall Fair on Sunday.

Results from the Sooke Fall Fair, held Sept.10-11, at Sooke Community Hall.

ADULTS

Produce

Village Foods Trophy for most points in fruit and vegetable classes – Lady Bug Garden; George Duncan Trophy for most points in vegetable classes – Lady Bug Garden; Arnold Glinz Trophy for most outstanding exhibit of vegetables – Anita Wasiuta; Sooke Harbour House Trophy for best display of garden herbs – Lisa Nilsson.

Flowers

T. Eaton Challenge Cup for most points in the flower section – Lorraine Hoy; Sooke Garden Centre Trophy for best potted plant – Teague Griffin; Sooke Garden Club Trophy for best bloom in show – Kaidyn Robertson; Coast Capital Credit Union Trophy for most points in decorative flowers – Gail Hogarth; Butler Brothers Trophy for most outstanding arrangement – Lisa Stone; Doris French Memorial Trophy for best miniature arrangement – Gail Hogarth; Esther McPherson Memorial Trophy for most outstanding single rose – Darla Banner.

Kitchencraft

Sooke Lions Club Trophy for most points in youth kitchencraft – Maggie Collins; Ann Miller Muir Trophy for most points in baking – Laura Vowles; The Reading Room Gift Certificate for most points in diabetic baking – Amy Chwojka; B.C. Electric Historic Cup for most points in kitchencraft – Darla Banner; T’Sou-ke Nation Trophy for most points in smoked fish – Darla Banner.

Needlecraft

Sooke Quilters Trophy for most points in needlecraft – Margaret Sherwood; Ellen Brule Poirier Trophy for best quilt overall – Mikki Brown; Nell Milnes Memorial Trophy for best knitted child’s sweater – Gail Hogarth; Mrs. Olive Wadams Memorial Trophy for most points in embroidery – Margaret Sherwood; Royal Canadian Legion Branch 54 Trophy for best Quilt of Valour – Marie Lott.

Hobbies

Reading Room Cash Award for most points in adult hobbies – Dave Court and John Hay; WA (Bill) French Memorial Trophy for best useful item from salvaged materials – Dave Court; Sooke Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 54 Trophy for most points in novice/youth hobbies – Josh Gilbert-Bernard; Frank Richardson Memorial Trophy for most outstanding novice/youth entry – Marcel Morris.

Photography

Wood Travel Trophy for best photo in show – Kory Elliott; Sooke Fall Fair Trophy for most points in photography – Jonathan Kacki.

Art

Reading Room Cash Award for most points in art – John Hay; Sooke Fine Art Gallery Trophy for best watercolour – Brenda Parkinson.

Literary Art

www.sooke.org Trophy for most points in literary art – Gillian Kadiri.

Wine & Beer

Barwis Family Trophy for most points in beer – Chris Simmons.

Animals

Western Forest Products Trophy for best purebred bird – Lorraine Hoy; River Road Farms Trophy for best backyard bird – Lorraine Hoy; Sooke Fall Fair Trophy for best cow – Alison Widomer; Sooke Fall Fair Trophy for best duck – Krista Carle; Sooke Fall Fair Trophy for best goat – Tala Nemeth.

JUNIORS

Preschool

Locher Family Trophy for most points in preschool – Starlee Pincombe.

Junior Kitchencraft

Shirley W.I. Trophy for most points in kitchencraft – Gavin Whitten.

Growing Things

Phil Wilford Memorial Trophy for most points in growing things – Chloe Clarkston; Art Hadfield Trophy for most outstanding entry in growing things – Niya Clarkston.

Junior Canning

Elrose Family Rosette for most points in canning – Talia Whitten.

Flower Arranging

Sooke’s Garden & Landscape Supply Trophy for most points in flower arranging – Kaidyn Robertson and Talia Whitten; Mary Gerrie Trophy for best flower arrangement – Kaidyn Robertson.

Junior Art

Farmer Family Trophy for most outstanding entry in junior art – Mariah Madill; All Sooke Arts & Crafts Rosette for most points in junior art – Makayla Madill.

Junior Writing

Reading Room Trophy for most points in junior writing – Katrina Gilbert-Bernard; Judy Jamieson Trophy for most outstanding entry in junior writing – Katrina Gilbert-Bernard.

Junior Photography

Shoppers Drug Mart Trophy for most points in junior photography – Liam Gilbert-Bernard.

Junior Fibre Arts

Olive Wadams Trophy for most outstanding entry in fibre arts – Mason Rae; Sooke Fall Fair Trophy for most points in sewing – Sara Gilbert-Bernard; Lynda Slater Rosette for most points in fibre arts – Sara Gilbert-Bernard; Jean Jackson Trophy for best knitted or crocheted article – Calla Simmons.

Junior Hobbies

All Sooke Arts & Crafts Rosette for most points in junior hobbies – Talia Whitten; WA (Bill) French Memorial Trophy for best useful item made from recycled materials – Talia Whitten; Roundabout Plumbing Trophy for most creative design in Lego or Wooden Stick – Leo Walling.

Junior Aboriginal Theme

VI Propane Rosette for most points in Aboriginal Theme – Liam Gilbert-Bernard; Sooke School District 62, Aboriginal Education Dept. Trophy for most outstanding entry in aboriginal theme – Mariah Madill.

Pet Parade

Sooke Fall Fair Trophy for most points in pet parade – Solara Armstrong; Sooke Fall Fair Trophy for favourite pet and pal – Isabelle Csiki.

Special Awards and Grand Aggregates

Sooke Fall Fair President’s Trophy for best educational display – Produce; Sooke Fall Fair Merchant’s Trophy for best window dressing promoting the fair – Sooke Home Hardware; Sooke Fall Fair Trophy for great Sookeini race winner – Fin McShane; All Sooke Arts & Crafts Rosette for most outstanding entry in junior section – Suvlu Pincombe; Sooke Fall Fair Rosette for runner-up most points in junior section – Liam Gilbert-Bernard; Sooke Fall Fair Grand Aggregate Trophy Juniors – Katrina Gilbert-Bernard; Transition Sooke Trophy for Grand Aggregate Youth – Josh Gilbert-Bernard; Sooke Fall Fair Grand Aggregate Trophy Adults – Darla Banner

Raffle Prize Winners

Prize Winners will be contacted by Sooke Fall Fair president Ellen Lewers.