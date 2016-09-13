Fall library programs for kids return

Preschool Storytime

Tuesdays, 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Join in for stories, songs, rhymes, fingerplays and more. We’ll celebrate a different theme each week. Plus, every storytime ends with a craft! For approximately ages 3-5. Drop in; no registration required.

Babytime Thursdays, 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Come on down for rhymes and songs stories that will help develop your babies’ early learning and communication skills. Caregivers are encouraged to relax and socialize afterwards. For babies aged 0 - 18 months. Drop-in; no registration required.

Paws and Tales Literacy program: Free Reading Support for Kids, Wednesdays evenings by appointment

Help making learning to read a positive experience for your child with the help of a therapy dog, Pacha, trained to be a supportive reading companion. The mission of Paws and Tales is to improve the literacy skills of children using a unique approach of reading to a dog. These registered therapy dogs volunteer with their owners, offering children an irresistible opportunity to improve their reading in a setting which has proven to be effective and fun. For more information, visit http://patspets.ca/wordpress/paws-and-tales

I Love the Library Storytime, Thursday, October 13, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Join us for a special library-themed storytime and craft as we celebrate Canadian Library Month. For ages 3 - 5 years. Drop-in; no registration required.

Adult Programs (Teens are welcome, too!)

Knitting Circle, Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Knitting doesn’t need to be a solitary activity! All levels welcome; if you want to learn to knit, bring a pair of 5mm straight needles, and either “dishcloth cotton” or “worsted-weight yarn” of medium-to-light colour. Drop-in, no registration required.

Sooke Writers’ Collective,

Wednesday, September 14 and the first Wednesday of each following month, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

For writers in and around the Sooke area – writing support & writing practice. The Collective is open to new adult members. Membership includes meetings, feedback sessions & publication in a yearly anthology. Commit to your writing. For more information visit sookewriters.com or contact info@sookewriters.com

Zero Waste Sooke

Third Wednesday of every month 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Help Sooke become a greener, cleaner community. Come to a meeting and learn how you can contribute by joining one of our local initiatives.

ZWS is a citizens’ initiative affiliated with Transition Sooke. For more information, please visit zerowastesooke.ca or contact info@zerowastesooke.ca

eLibrary Made Easy, by appointment

Are you interested in learning how to download free ebooks, movies, music and more from the library? Contact the branch to book an appointment for a free, personalized training session.