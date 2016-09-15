Ryan Kunce wins top honors in the Sooke smoke salmon competition

So, now we do know who has the best smoked salmon in Sooke.

Ryan Kunce won the first-ever Juan de Fuca Salmon Restoration Society’s smoked salmon competition recently.

Kunce’s winning entry was kampot pepper candied salmon. Second place went to Ryan Chamberland and third to Brody Vandekerkhove and William MacKeigan.

There were 16 entries in the competition, with 17 judges making the selections.

“The committee is very pleased at the enthusiasm and support of the entrants and the judges, each of them helping in establishing Sooke as the Smoked Salmon Capital of Canada,” stated the Juan de Fuca Salmon Restoration Society in a press release.

Presentation of the perpetual challenge trophy, donated by the Vowles family in memory of their parents William and Sarah, will be done at a ceremony to be held in November, in conjunction with the awards for the Salmon-themed Street Banner competition held earlier this year.