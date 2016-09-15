  • Connect with Us

Community

Ryan Kunce wins top honors in the Sooke smoke salmon competition

  •  posted Sep 15, 2016 at 12:00 PM

So, now we do know who has the best smoked salmon in Sooke.

Ryan Kunce won the first-ever Juan de Fuca Salmon Restoration Society’s smoked salmon competition recently.

Kunce’s winning entry was kampot pepper candied salmon. Second place went to Ryan Chamberland and third to Brody Vandekerkhove and William MacKeigan.

There were 16 entries in the competition, with 17 judges making the selections.

“The committee is very pleased at the enthusiasm and support of the entrants and the judges, each of them helping in establishing Sooke as the Smoked Salmon Capital of Canada,” stated the Juan de Fuca Salmon Restoration Society in a press release.

Presentation of the perpetual challenge trophy, donated by the Vowles family in memory of their parents William and Sarah, will be done at a ceremony to be held in November, in conjunction with the awards for the Salmon-themed Street Banner competition held earlier this year.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event