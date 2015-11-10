Sooke looks for Santa Parade organizer

Santa will make an appearance in Sooke again for the annual Santa Claus Parade.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

And while Christmas is still 95 days away, district council is thinking about Santa Claus. Or, more specifically, the annual Santa Claus Parade.

Councillors are looking for a service club to take over the popular annual event after the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce ended a multiyear service agreement with the district earlier this year.

District councillors agreed last week to offer an honorarium to any group that takes on the event, which is usually held on the last Sunday in November.

It’s not the first big community event the district offers an honourarium.

The Sooke Lions Club hosts annual Canada Day celebrations, with money from the district.

“We need an organization to step forward,” said Coun. Brenda Parkinson, who planned to approach the Royal Canadian Legion.

Added Coun. Kevin Pearson: “We need to do it quickly. It is in the line of economic development and a part of civic pride.”

The district is also planning to add to its Christmas lights display, and has ordered the clean up of the large Christmas tree in front of the Royal Canadian Legion on Eustace Road for the holiday season.

And Mayor Maja Tait wants to see the roundabout decorated for the Christmas season.

“I would like to see something festive. There could be a reindeer. It could be a snowman,” she suggested.

The mayor’s suggestion was answered with groans from council members, who recalled last year’s issue with the Charlie Brown-like Christmas tree in the roundabout.

“I’ll take full responsibility [this year],” Tait said. “We need something.”