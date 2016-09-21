Wadams Way Public Market features bike ride, family entertainment

Children and families are gearing up for the Wadams Way Fun Run and Ride this Saturday.

New activities and a community celebration mark this year’s Wadams Way Public Market.

The annual market kicks off Saturday (Sept. 24) with the Wadams Way Fun Run and Ride, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Sooke Child, Youth and Family Centre, 6672 Wadams Way.

The fun run and ride is a free or by-donation activity. Individuals can register in advance or on event day. Young riders are encouraged to decorate their bikes with streamers, stickers and bows at the bike decorating station.

The two-kilometre run and bike route around John Phillips Memorial Loop Trail begins at 9:30 a.m.

“The Wadams Way Fun Run and Ride encourages Sooke community members of all ages and abilities to take part in physical activity in a non-competitive, welcoming setting,” said Nicky Logins, executive director of Sooke Family Resource Society, sponsor of both the fun run and public market.

“This is not a race. The course will not be formally measured and we will not record times. We want to emphasize that the fun run and ride is about celebrating healthy living through movement and participation.”

The fun run and ride also marks the official opening of the John Phillips Memorial Park Loop Trail.

The Wadams Way Public Market kicks off at 10 a.m. and is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Sooke Family Resource Society.

“The public market is aimed at having family fun and a fundraiser,” said Shannon Brower, the event’s coordinator.

“Everything is by donation. We work really hard on that. We want to raise funds but we also want families to come out and have fun, regardless of income.”

Along with the usual children and family activities, this year’s public market will feature several new events.

A main stage is front and centre and features jazzercize, Zumba and karate demonstrations, pie eating contest and family entertainment featuring the Sooke Dance Studio, magician Michael Nemeth and singers Finton O’Brien and Taylor Casperson.

Liquor tastings will also be available at some vendor venues.

The giant raffle prizes include a trip anywhere Pacific Coastal Airlines flies and a number of overnight stays in hotels and bed and breakfasts.

Funds raised at this year’s event goes towards the 25 programs offered by the Sooke Family Resource Society in the South Island Region.