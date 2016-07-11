Valdy headlines Sooke concert

Sooke Harbour House will present one of Canada’s folk music legends, Valdy in concert this Saturday (July 16) at the Pavilion.

Joining Valdy as special guest will be Sooke’s own songstress Katrina Kadoski, who will present songs from her new EP release, Dreamtime.

With 14 albums, 22 singles, four gold records and half a million units sold worldwide, Valdy is one of Canada’s most successful folk artists, also garnering two Juno awards, seven Juno nominations and has been voted Songwriter of the Year.

Valdy has also appeared in a lead dramatic role in Canada’s international TV show The Beachcombers, and in 2005, he was awarded the National Achievement Award by SOCAN at the 2005 SOCAN Awards in Toronto. He was subsequently appointed a member of the Order of Canada in June 2011.

“This is your opportunity to see one of Canada’s folk music icons in an up close and personal setting,” noted event organizer Phil Rossner.

Tickets are $40 and available at Sooke Harbour House, Stick In The Mud Coffee, Sooke Shoppers Drug Mart and online at Eventbrite.ca. Seating is limited to 100.

Doors open at 7:30 with concert starting at 8 p.m.

For more information please contact Phil Rossner at 778-922-3254.