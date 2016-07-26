Survey addresses state of the arts

If the arts speak to you, here’s an opportunity to speak to the arts.

The Capital Regional District’s Arts Development Service has launched Building our #Arts Future Together, a public consultation and engagement process to encourage regional community participation in identifying priorities and actions for the CRD Arts Strategy.

An online survey at placespeak.com/CRDArtsFuture will provide arts groups the opportunity to weigh in on the direction of the regional future of arts, said Colin Plant, chair of the CRD arts committee.

“Building our #ArtsTogether will provide many opportunities to participate in shaping the CRD Arts Strategy,” Plant said.

The survey is open to arts groups, whether they currently receive CRD grant funding or not.

Pre-consultation sessions in June helped to shape the design of the public consultation and engagement process and outreach to diverse stakeholders, including more than 100 arts groups.

In addition, arts community workshops will be held from Sept. 19 to 24 at various locations throughout the region to provide more opportunities to participate. The workshops will be followed by an Arts Champions Summit, taking place Nov. 3 to 5, with registration expected to open soon.

Community members interested in participating should visit placespeaksFuture.com./CRDArtsFuture.com.

The CRD Arts Development Service is supported by Saanch, Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, Metchosin, Highlands, View Royal and Sidney.

The CRD awarded $2,121,240 in operating grants to 31 organizations in 2016.

For more on the CRD Arts Development Service, visit crd.bc.ca/services/arts-funding.