Cougar Annie makes her way to Sooke

Sooke actor Katrina Kadoski stars in a one-woman performance on the life of Cougar Annie.

The Island has many legends and tales of pioneers who’ve settled in the wild against all odds, but few are as colourful and as captivating as Cougar Annie.

Now you can live some of her biggest adventures, thanks to the one-woman performance by Sooke musician and artist Katrina Kadoski, who has been touring B.C., telling those stories in vivid detail.

This time, she’ll perform at the Sooke Harbour House on Aug. 6 and 7.

Kadoski spent close to three years at Cougar Annie’s garden, immersing herself in the folklore surrounding the legendary pioneer.

Cougar Annie is California-born Ada Annie Jordan, who settled in the Clayoquot rainforest on Vancouver Island in 1915 with her first husband and three young children.

Jordan managed to carve herself out a two-hectare garden into the wilderness, which provided food and income well into her later life.

She earned her famous moniker by shooting more than 70 cougars, which was also a source of income, as many of her kills were bounties placed on the animals by locals.

The wilderness didn’t seem to bother her much, as she managed to give birth to and raise eight more children in this remote location.

It is said that Jordan rarely left the property, and was only forced out due to old age and blindness to Port Alberni, where she died just shy of 97 in 1985.

Drawing upon many sources, including Jordan’s family, Cougar Annie Tales uses dramatic narrative, images, letters, and original compositions to celebrate the unconventional life of one of B.C.’s most colourful characters.

Cougar Annie Tales takes place on Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 6 and 7) at 7:30 p.m. at the Sooke Harbour House pavilion. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

For more information, please call 250-885-7100 or 250-642-3421.