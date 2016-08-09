Sookapalooza this weekend will feature seven bands

Johnny Galactic (pictured) is one of seven bands to play on Sunday.

Sookapalooza is back in town this weekend fresh off the Sookahalla or its 11th annual run with seven local bands and a variety of music.

The event, which is held on Saturday (Aug. 13) runs from 3 p.m. until closing at the 17 Mile House Pub.

The lineup kicks off with Josef Mieto, a folk singer and songwriter, who lives in Victoria. With every one of his live performances, he has the uncanny ability to soothe and incite a riot.

Following that comes Hype Man and the Worms, a “genetic freak of nature.” He partied with Moses, he conquered the khans of Asia, he’s danced for kings and deflowered their queens. Made famous by his dance moves and hype along side local hero Jesse Roper, Hype Man has his own project going on now.

For a more Sooke taste comes Paper Friends, behind it, local singer songwriter Katrina Kadoski, best known for her one-woman show Cougar Annie Tales, has a new project she wants to share with the world. The Paper Friends play some of Kadoski’s more folky, upbeat originals she’s written in recent years.

Then comes Sweet Disasters, a four-piece folk/country band who are also regulars at the 17 Mile House Pub and play a mix of covers and originals. They are coming back for their second year at Sookapalooza with some new members and a whole bunch of new material to share with their fans.

Sookaplooza alumni who are in the midst of recording their next album have decided to dust off their festival shoes and try some of their new songs out in public, such as Johnny Galactic. From campfire jams to nightclubs and festivals, the live show this energetic trio brings to the stage challenges the crowd to sit still, but from the moment they hit the stage it’s obvious that no one is having more fun than the boys themselves.

Last, but not least, Dirty Harriet is what you get when you take a group of 90’s grunge/punk rocker kids with a serious passion for music and give them a few years to perfect their craft and come out of the fog without forgetting where they came from.

The final band has not been confirmed as of the time of this press release, is expected to be a hoot.

Tickets are $20 and available in limited numbers at the 17 Mile House Pub.