Art in the Park returns this weekend

With the Sooke Fine Arts show now behind us, the inner artist in all of us wonders, how will we get our art fix?

You needn’t worry, because Art in the Park is back this weekend, complete with a full repertoire of all the fine arts, from music, to painting, dancing – even balloon art.

It runs all day too, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 13) at Ed MacGregor Park. Art in The Park has been going on for more than 15 years as an annual event. In the past it was a two day event, up until last year.

By this point, it’s a celebration of the arts that has become a yearly tradition in Sooke, said Caryl Wilford, Sooke Community Arts Council president.

More so, it’s an event for everyone of all ages and all walks of life to enjoy and take part in, regardless of whether you’re a local Sookie or come from afar.

“Come out and see local talent, local art, all sorts of varieties, it’s entertainment for children, for any age group,” Wildford said. “It’s in a gorgeous location in Ed MacGregor Park, and from there you can access down to the boardwalk.”

Wilford pointed out that there will also be a shuttle from the SEAPARC Leisure Complex as a way to alleviate some of the parking congestion at Ed MacGregor Park.

This year there will also be a paint-in, where participants work with local artist Linda Gordon to create a still image from scratch and experience the different layers an artist must go through to get to the final product. The paint-in sessions will run at 1 and 3 p.m.

Live music is a big highlight this time around as well, with a long list of musicians and performers, such as the Sooke Harbour Players featuring a ventriloquist at 3:45 p.m., along with the Blue Tattoo blues band and several others.

No doubt, there’s variety; belly dancers are on the list, along with a soothing session of Thai Chi, for those who want to get in a little meditation. At noon, a magician will perform his tricks, and a clown show will take place at 1:45 p.m.

Best of all, it’s free admission, one of the highlights of the event since it started in Sooke more than a decade ago.

And it certainly wouldn’t be possible without the help of an army of volunteers, the District of Sooke and the B.C. government.