Sooke Community Choir prepares for new season

Singing. The joyful result of using our most accessible musical instrument; our voice.

Singing is intrinsically linked with moments of joy, loss, celebration, activity, culture and patriotism in our lives.

Since 1989 the Sooke Community Choir members have been sharing music with each other and their supportive audiences.

If you have sung at some point in your life and think that now would be a good time to raise your voice again, please come to the Sooke Community Hall at 6:30 p.m. on Sept 7 and meet artistic director Bruce Ruddell and the 50 members of the choir.

After registration,, the choir will begin rehearsing for its next series of concerts titled: A Celtic Christmas.

Although the choir has limited room for new members, it could still use voices in the tenor and bass sections.

For more information, please contact Sally Titchkosky at 250-642-3566 or visit the choir website.