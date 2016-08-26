- Home
Entertainment
Sooke Philharmonic Chorus needs new members
The Sooke Philharmonic Chorus wants you to sing.
The chorus is seeking new members for its 2016-17 season.
Open to choristers from Sooke, Westshore and Victoria, this year the Sooke Philharmonic Chorus and Orchestra will be performing choral works by Bach and other masters.
For more information, please call Lynda Rose at 250-642-3536.
