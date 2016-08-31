Community groups to bring flair to Art on the Beach

Different community groups will dot the shore of Whiffin Spit for the Sooke Community Arts Council’s annual Beach Art event on Saturday (Sept. 3).

With a two-hour time limit, groups claim a spot along Whiffin Spit and erect structures or sculptures built from items found on the beach.

Other then using impromptu sourced materials, the groups are given creative license to build whatever their minds conjure up.

The judges, who will be travelling up and down the Spit via bicycle, will be evaluating each sculpture on degree of difficulty, creativity and originality.

Registration begins at noon. The event is free of charge.