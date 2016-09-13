Sooke Folk Music Coffeehouse starts new season with upcoming show

The Sooke Folk Music Society returns for the fall season with a new roster of talented artists from the region and beyond.

First ones on the block are Fiona Fieldwalker and Angela Healy, two duettes that mix an elegant fusion of poetry, folk and Appalachian bluegrass, creating stirring harmonies that become vivid and captivating.

Fieldwalker has been singing for people since she was eight years old, at weddings and in the church choir (the only gig a Catholic girl could do in rural Alberta) having been born into a long line of singers that includes her grandmother, her father, and now happily, her daughter, Angela.

Healy is a singer/songwriter with a deep love for mandolin melodies, rhythm and guitar.

She has recorded three albums, Baker’s Know When We’re Waking (2008), Wanderers Rest (2009), and Mary and the Book of Ruth (2010).

Together, they are known as Sage, Silt and the Sundog (as Healy’s dog Paikea is at every performance.)

They started performing together at music festivals in Alberta, both the North and South Country Fairs and the Wild Mountain Music Festival, and at many venues in Vancouver, where they recorded Wanderers Rest.

Both of these singer/songwriters have been part of other singing troupes; Healy is with the Kokopelli Choir in Edmonton, and Ramblin’ Quincy’s and the Wooly Chaps In Nelson B.C.

Fieldwalker Three Track Train, and Low on Dough at the Buskers Festival In Edmonton

They will be performing at the Sooke Folk Music Society’s first Coffee House of the season at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. on Saturday, September 17.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with open stage at 7:30. Admission is $7 at the door ($5 for open mic performers).

For more info, go to sookefolkmusicsociety.com.