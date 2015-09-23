Adventures with Miss Mango

Tina Acosta Delgado and her Ms. Mango books about a daring fruit looking to save her friends

With so many of our fruits coming from around the world, one can only wonder what stories they hold, and what great journeys across oceans and continents they’ve made to reach our platter.

East Sooke resident and author Tina Acosta Delgado thought about that one day; why not create a character that would tell the fruits’ perspective: Miss Mango was born.

“She’s a little girl like Dora, with a great sense of adventure and friendship,” Delgado said, adding that Mango’s character was loosely based off Dora, who is also of Mexican descent.

Spread across three books is this tale of adventure. In the first edition, Ms. Mango Left Standing, Mango is left hanging in her tree while her friends get picked off; it is here where her real journey begins when she goes out to save them.

Mango’s origins go even further than that.

It all began after Delgado married her husband, from Mexico, eight years ago. Shortly after, she starting cooking Mexican dishes, quickly learning that mangoes are a huge part of the cuisine.

“So the story asks, what if the mangoes came to life?” Delgado chuckled, adding that Mango’s success in saving her friends reveals itself in the second book, The Great Escape.

With three kids and a passion for writing, Delgado put the two and two together to create a unique adventure.

The books are fairly interactive as well. In the back, there are colouring sheets, and also includes mango recipes that kids can prepare with their parents.

“It’s a little bit of everything for everybody,” Delgado said.

Miss Mango Left Hanging and The Great Escape are available in local stores in both English and Spanish editions.

For more info on the books, please visit msmangoadventures.com.