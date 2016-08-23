Sooke's Mariner Man to be repaired

Mariner Man is getting a facelift, sort of.

The Mariner Man statue that stands watch over the public parking lot at Horne and Murray roads was damaged last weekend after the telescope held to its eye was broken off.

The statue will be repaired and return to his post shortly, peering out to sea over the Sooke Marine Boardwalk and Rotary Pier.

Mariner Man was donated to the District of Sooke by the Sooke Regional Historical Society and was installed as public art as a part of the Sooke Spirit Square Project in 2009.

The Spirit Square project created a central outdoor, open space in Ed Macgregor Park that is accessible to the public year-round and links the park by sidewalks and trails to the Sooke Marine boardwalk, Murray Road and West Coast Road.

“Thank you to the concerned citizen who returned a piece of public art to the Municipal Hall this morning,” said Teresa Sullivan, the district’s chief administrative officer.