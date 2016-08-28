Summer almost over for students

The end of summer is near for the 10,000 students in the Sooke School District.

The first day of school is Tuesday (Sept. 6).

All schools will be in session for one-half day.

Parents can register new students from now until Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For school start and dismissal times, please go online to sd62.bc.ca.