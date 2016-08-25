No injuries in four-vehicle crash

RCMP

There were no injuries Thursday afternoon following a four-vehicle crash on Sooke Road at Connie Road.

One vehicle was turning left onto Connie Road when another vehicle collided into it from the rear, causing a chain reaction with two other vehicles heading westbound on Sooke Road, said RCMP Const. Andrew Moore.

Alcohol or drugs have been ruled out as factors.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.