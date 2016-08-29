Man rescued from Sooke Potholes

A 28-year-old man was rescued from the Sooke Potholes on Saturday afternoon after falling backwards off a cliff.

He was transported to Victoria General Hospital by helicopter after suffering a severe head injury.

The man fell off the cliffs near the resort ruins around 4:45 p.m., said interim Sooke fire chief Russ Cameron, adding the individual was given first aid immediately by nearby CRD park staff until emergency crews arrived.

The man was then rescued by rope and transported to Fred Milne Park, where he was airlifted by a B.C. Ambulance helicopter.

The rescue went fairly well, though it was challenging at first due to lack of available personnel, Cameron noted.

“It was very taxing on resources,” he said. “You need a minimum of eight people just to perform the rope rescue.”

Cameron said that it was thanks to mutual aid that the were able to get enough crew to help with the rope rescue, secure the helicopter landing area and provide a skeleton crew to protect the rest of Sooke.

This was the second major incident in the same area of the Sooke Potholes this month.

On Aug. 15, a 28-year-old woman slipped and fell 12 meters to her death after sitting on a ledge with her husband.