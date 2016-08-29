Water advisory lifted in East Sooke neighbourhood

Residents of about 80 homes in East Sooke in Mount Matheson Estates can go back to drinking tap water.

The Capital Regional District lifted a boil-water advisory Friday for the area known as the Wilderness Mountain Water System.

The boil-water advisory was issued on July 28 as a precaution against parasites, bacteria or viruses.

The water is drawn from the Wilford Lake Reservoir, which had high turbidity over the summer, said CRD senior manager of infrastructure and operations Matt McCrank.

McCrank said that the water became potable again through various efforts and seasonal changes.