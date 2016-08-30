Fire damages Otter Point workshop

Otter Point, Sooke and Metchosin Fire and Rescue crews were called to a structure fire in Otter Point on Monday night.

Residents called 911 after noticing smoke in a Otter Point Road workshop around midnight.

The building was empty. The tenant had been working in the workshop earlier and had locked up and gone home.

The flames were contained within the building.

Cause of the fire is being investigated, but doesn’t appear to be suspicious, fire officials said.