Sooke RCMP seek candy man

RCMP

Sooke RCMP are looking for information regarding a man who offered candy to children on Saturday in a Sooke neighbourhood.

The alleged incident happened on Steeplechase Road sometime between 1:15 and 1:45 p.m., when a man in a white Ford pickup truck approached two groups of children and given red licorice, said Sooke RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff McArthur.

The man is described as approximately 40 to 60 years old, with a bald head, and grey stubble from the ears down. He was clean shaven, had “bad teeth” and two very distinctive tattoos on his right arm. The right forearm had a snake that was either all red or a tongue that was red, while the right bicep had a crisscross design that went all around the bicep.

If anyone has information, please call the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. (8477)