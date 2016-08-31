  • Connect with Us

News

Sooke Road reopened after head-on collision

  • posted Aug 31, 2016 at 12:00 PM— updated Aug 31, 2016 at 1:04 PM
RCMP - File Photo
RCMP
— image credit: File Photo

Sooke Road is now open after a head-on collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Gillespie.

A westbound vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with the vehicle heading eastbound, according to Sooke RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff McArthur.

Both vehicles had only the drivers as the sole occupants, both of whom received only minor injuries.

McArthur said alcohol or drugs were not factors in the incident, though he reminded the public that the roads are more slippery due to rainfall and advised that people drive with added caution.

The accident closed down Sooke Road for at least two hours, causing heavy traffic delays both ways.

This is the second major accident on Sooke Road in the last two weeks, when four vehicles collided into each other near the Connie Road intersection.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event