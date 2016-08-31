Sooke Road reopened after head-on collision

RCMP

Sooke Road is now open after a head-on collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Gillespie.

A westbound vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with the vehicle heading eastbound, according to Sooke RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff McArthur.

Both vehicles had only the drivers as the sole occupants, both of whom received only minor injuries.

McArthur said alcohol or drugs were not factors in the incident, though he reminded the public that the roads are more slippery due to rainfall and advised that people drive with added caution.

The accident closed down Sooke Road for at least two hours, causing heavy traffic delays both ways.

This is the second major accident on Sooke Road in the last two weeks, when four vehicles collided into each other near the Connie Road intersection.