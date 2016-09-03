Sooke mayor resumes role as Capital Regional District director

Coun. Rick Kasper has relinquished the reins of Sooke’s Capital Regional District seat back to Mayor Maja Tait.

Kasper assumed the role last December when Tait took maternity leave.

Tait returned in April, but Sooke council decided to keep Kasper on the CRD board until Sept. 1. Kasper was re-appointed the CRD alternate director by council last week.

Public hearings planned for growth strategy

The Capital Regional District will hold public hearings into the regional growth strategy this fall.

The Regional Growth Strategy is a vision for the future of the capital region, guiding decisions on regional issues such as transportation, population growth and settlement patterns.

The existing strategy is being updated as part of a five-year review process.

All affected local governments must agree to the document before the CRD board can adopt it as a bylaw.

For more on the regional growth strategy, please go here.

First Nations’ declaration mulled

The Capital Regional District is now giving formal recognition that its meetings are being held on First Nations’ territory within the capital region.

Many municipalities in the region recognize First Nations with a declaration before each meeting.

Sooke does not, but could in the future, said Mayor Maja Tait.