Sooke council agendas free for now

The District of Sooke will no longer charge a fee to anyone requesting a printed copy of the council agenda – at least for now.

Earlier this year, municipal staff began charging for the printed version in accordance to the district fee bylaw for photocopying, which caused an uproar among council-watchers.

Mayor Maja Tait recently asked that agendas be made available to the public for free until council can discuss the issue.

Agendas have always been available for public inspection at Municipal Hall and online.

Council agendas can range from a few pages to more than 200.

The number of agendas printed for each meeting is in response to requests.

The annual cost would be based on the number of requests for printed agendas each year, but this item is not currently tracked individually.