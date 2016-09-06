  • Connect with Us

News

Sooke teen dies in fatal car accident

  • posted Sep 6, 2016 at 9:00 AM
RCMP - File Photo
RCMP
— image credit: File Photo

A Sooke teenager passed away on Friday night after the vehicle he was travelling in rolled over on Sooke Road.

The 17-year-old was a passenger in a red Acura that skidded off the road, rolled and came to rest upside down in a wooded area near Sooke Road and Parkland Road, said Sooke RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff McArthur.

When police arrived at the scene, the injured driver, an identified man, was outside the vehicle, while the passenger was still trapped inside the vehicle.

Despite efforts by members of the Sooke Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance to resuscitate the teen, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, McArthur said.

The driver was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Sooke RCMP, RCMP South Island Traffic Services, and the B.C. Coroner's Service.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event