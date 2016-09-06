Sooke teen dies in fatal car accident

RCMP

A Sooke teenager passed away on Friday night after the vehicle he was travelling in rolled over on Sooke Road.

The 17-year-old was a passenger in a red Acura that skidded off the road, rolled and came to rest upside down in a wooded area near Sooke Road and Parkland Road, said Sooke RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff McArthur.

When police arrived at the scene, the injured driver, an identified man, was outside the vehicle, while the passenger was still trapped inside the vehicle.

Despite efforts by members of the Sooke Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance to resuscitate the teen, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, McArthur said.

The driver was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Sooke RCMP, RCMP South Island Traffic Services, and the B.C. Coroner's Service.