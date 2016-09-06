Aggressive cougar shot in Sooke

On September 5, at approximately 9 p.m., Sooke RCMP responded to a report of a cougar attempting to get into a residence in the 7100 block of Grant Rd, in Sooke. The homeowner indicated that a large cougar had come up on their deck and approached the house. The cougar attempted to walk into the residence, however, the animal hit it’s face on the large glass door which prevented entry into the house. Officers attended to ensure the cougar had left the area. While in the backyard of the residence, one officer encountered the cougar approximately eight metres away when it lifted it’s head from the grassy area. The officer made numerous attempts to get the cougar to flee the area, to no avail. During several minutes of interaction with the animal, the cougar began squaring off with the member presenting an aggressive crouching stance.

The cougar was in a residential area of Sooke, met human confrontation with aggression, and had made an attempt to get into an occupied home. The officer made the decision to shoot the animal and did so.

"Sooke Detachment members are held to a high standard when the decision is made to euthanise an animal such as a bear or a cougar. I find the decision in this case to be completely sound, and in compliance with direction given and RCMP policy. It is always sad for us to have to shoot a magnificent animal like a cougar, but the safety of the community comes first."

The cougar was about a year-and-a-half old and was not tagged. It was not the same cougar which was spotted in the Whiffin Spit area earlier this summer. In August it was reported that there has been 15 cougar related sightings since April.

The BC Conservation Officer Service were contacted during this call and attended the scene to pick up the cougar's carcass.