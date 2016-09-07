Sooke teen to be remembered at EMCS this weekend

Carter Navarrete

A Celebration of Life will be held at Edward Milne Community School gymnasium this Saturday for Sooke teen Carter Navarrete, who died in a tragic car accident last week.

The memorial starts at 1 p.m. and is open to anyone who want to pay their respects to Carter as well as share their memories of him.

“Although Carter was taken from us too soon, we want to celebrate Carter’s life and all the amazing memories we’ve shared with him,” wrote his brother, Spencer Navarrete, in a Facebook post.

He said the Navarrete family would like those attending to wear something that reflected Carter’s “funny, vibrant and outgoing personality.”

It’s certainly how Jim Govan, long-time friend of the Navarretes, remembers Carter, a post-graduate from EMCS, who was due to turn 18 later this month.

“He was a good kid... his smile was infectious, he was at home around adults, he was at home in school, in sports,” Govan said, adding that his own kids used to travel with Carter and his family all the time to Parksville on summer trips.

Govan also noted that Carter really loved animals, which is why in lieu of flowers, there will be a donation box available for those wanting to donate to Carter’s favourite charity, Pause for a Cause. All funds will go to the BCSPCA annual Walk to Fight Animal Cruelty, taking place on Sunday (September 11).

"[Carter] always had a smile on his face and and he just loved animals,” Govan said.

There will also be a box by the gym doors for people to leave photos, poems, stories, or any memories anyone wants to share with the Navarrete family.

“They chose the gym so that people can tell stories and share their memories of Carter, and the same time, mingle amongst themselves,” Govan noted.

The tragedy no doubt shook those in the Sooke community and beyond.

On Saturday night, during a junior hockey exhibition game at the SEAPARC Leisure Complex, the Victoria Grizzlies and Nanaimo Clippers held a special moment of silence for Carter.

Those willing to share their support directly to the Navarrete family can also visit the Carter Navarrete Memorial Fund on gofundme.com.