News
Block Watch meeting planned
A Block Watch presentation will be held for East Sooke residents living near Croydon Place and Thornton Heights area.
The presentation will be held downstairs at the Sooke Community Hall on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.
For more information, please contact Sooke RCMP Const. Sam Haldane at 250-642-5241.
