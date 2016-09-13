- Home
News
French Immersion sets new record
French Immersion in the Sooke School District has hit a new high.
As of the 2015-2016 school year, 1,237 students in the school district were registered in French Immersion, or 12.1 per cent of the student body.
More students in British Columbia are participating in French language programs than ever before, says a report from Canadian Parents for French.
