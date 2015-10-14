Sooke residents will get their say in OCP review

Want to have a say in how your community is shaped?

The District of Sooke in undergoing an update to the Official Community Plan and wants to hear what the community has to say.

The last update to the OCP was in 2010 and Mayor Maja Tait said the existing document is great but the vision for the community needs to be refreshed and more clarity is needed.

“I think the impact of climate change need to come into the picture and the changing demographics,” Tait said.

“Right now [municipal] staff has started community engagement.”

Tait added the district wants to make the process open and easy for people to participate.

“I encourage as many residents to get involved as much as possible.”

There are a number of open events where district staff will take input.

Part of this plan, PlanSookeNow, is to have community members fill out a “passport” by dropping by various open houses and focus groups and providing their vision for Sooke.

District planner Danica Rice is taking the lead with other staff involvement. The last OCP review was done by consultants.

In September, residents can stop by Whiffin Spit on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or make their comments known at the library during regular library hours.

In October residents can get their passports stamped at SEAPARC during regular hours and at the District of Sooke office drop in on Oct. 20 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

In November an environmental focus group will be at SEAPARC on Nov. 2 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m and on Nov. 15 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. a social community focus group will receive comments.

Two more events take place in December, a built-form and infrastructure focus group will be on hand at SEAPARC Leisure Complex on Dec. 1 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the last in the series of input sessions on Dec. 16 at the district office for a draft OCP open house from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Completed passports can be traded in for a family pass to SEAPARC. For more information, please go online to districtofsooke.ca.