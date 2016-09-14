Sooke moves toward more pedestrian-friendly options

The District of Sooke is looking at ways to make the community more pedestrian friendly.

City councillors directed staff on Monday to investigate the costs associated with building a pedestrian crossing of Demamiel Creek from Sunriver to Journey Middle School, and pedestrian improvements along Sooke River Road.

Municipal staff were also instructed to look at pedestrian conductivity in the town core.

“For the downtown core to work we need pedestrians and cyclists to move smoothly, and in this town if you get out of your car and walk around, it’s a real challenge,” said John Boquist, chair of the parks and trails advisory committee, which made recommendations to council.

Boquist pointed out the district could be eligible for federal grants to build the pedestrian bridge, which is designed to get students to school in a non-motorized fashion.

Earlier this year, the district completed a $75,000 connector to the Galloping Goose Trail, behind the horseshoe pitches on Sooke River Road, but many users are not using the connector due to its grade.

The committee suggests a paved shoulder on Sooke River Road would “greatly increase safety.”