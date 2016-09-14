- Home
News
Trash dumped at cemetery
The Sooke Lions Club is urging the community to help stop illegal dumping in the Sooke Cemetery.
Individuals have thrown garbage in a brush pile the Lions burn after a cleanup.
The Lions have managed the cemetery on a volunteer basis for more than 30 years, and any effort to dispose of the garbage eats up funds otherwise used in supporting the Sooke community.
