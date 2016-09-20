Viking ship arrives in Manhattan

The world’s largest Viking ship, the Draken Harald Hårfagre, arrived at North Cove Marina in Manhattan after a long journey spanning two continents.

The ship has been on an adventurous voyage, sailing from Haugesund, Norway across the North Atlantic Ocean via the Shetland Islands, Faroe Islands, Iceland, Greenland to Newfoundland and into the St Lawrence Seaway and the Great Lakes the summer of 2016.

A Sooke resident, Jeff Lievre, has served aboard the epic ship as a volunteer seaman since its journey began back in Norway.