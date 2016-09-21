Public hearing set for regional growth strategy bylaw

The Capital Regional District will host an open house and public hearing on the regional growth strategy bylaw next month.

The events will be held at CRD headquarters, 625 Fisgard St., Victoria, on Oct. 19. The open house is from 3 to 6 p.m. and public hearing at 6 p.m.

The regional growth strategy guides decisions on regional issues such as transportation, population growth and settlement patterns.

The public hearing will likely be the last opportunity to comment on the regional growth strategy before it is referred to municipalities for acceptance and CRD board adoption.

In addition to attending the public hearing, comments may be submitted in writing. A comment form will be available online on Oct. 3.

Input received through the public hearing process will be presented to the CRD board. The board may direct changes to the regional growth strategy bylaw after considering the input received.

Please go online here for more information, including a copy of the document and the comment form.