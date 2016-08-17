EDITORIAL: Painted rocks offer opportunity for artists

Now that it has been determined the painted rocks in the town centre will remain, here’s a suggestion.

Instead of admiring the painted rocks from afar, artists and art group should take it to the next level and organize a program that will produce many more of the fanciful rock work.

Let’s see Sooke Road from Otter Point to Church roads brightly painted.

It will be unique to Sooke and well talked about, and then we really can call Sooke an arts community.