LETTER: Better policing needed on Townsend Road

Re: Speeding drivers creating havoc in Sunriver area (News, Aug. 10)

Grateful to see your news story on the problem of speeding in Sunriver. Now could you focus on other areas right in the middle of Sooke?

Townsend Road has a posted speed limit of 30 km/h on both sides of the road from Rhodonite Drive through to Waddams Way and on to Sooke Road. No one pays attention.

There is absolutely no enforcement of the speed laws on Townsend Road. I realize the limitations of the RCMP in Sooke, but if they put a speed trap on Townsend within a couple of days they would rake in thousands of dollars in fines.

Please take some action as multiple domestic animals have been killed, as well as wildlife. Are you waiting for a child before you act?

Jeanne Evans

Sooke