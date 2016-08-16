LETTER: Solutions to end speeding at Sunriver

Re: Speeding drivers creating havoc in Sunriver area (News, Aug. 10)

Acting mayor Ebony Logins comments that adding electronic signs may work to deter or at least make drivers aware of the speed limits, however, this has been done in this area.

Posted before the playground on Sunriver Way the warning flashes were effective for causing drivers to slow down, only to speed once they past the sign.

The lasting effects of the signage has not been long term.

I would like to add to the possible solutions that were mentioned, a program called Neighbourhood Speed Watch where residents use speed radar trailers, identify the speeders to police, who then address the offenders directly.

Another traffic calming technique may be using the chalk hopscotches, the basketball hoops and hockey goals that the neighbourhood speeders children get to enjoy on Sunriver Estates other roads without the possibility of being killed.

The street is a living environment simultaneously used for cars, socializing and civic activities it is part of a neighbourhood. Be willing to stop the chaos you are creating by speeding up or down the street, and learn to enjoy those few moments of a slow pace before you are heading out to or returning from the real 60 km/h Sooke Road.

Karen Rainer

Sooke