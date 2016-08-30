  • Connect with Us

Opinion

LETTERS: Gauntlet thrown down to fall fair bread makers

  • posted Aug 30, 2016 at 10:00 AM

In 1984, I won my first ribbon for bread at the Sooke Fall Fair. I continued entering and winning ribbons until 2006 at which time I had a nine-year absence as I was out of the country at the time of the Fair.

Last year I was here and entered four bread categories and received four first prize ribbons.

In ’84 I used to joke that I beat the little old ladies at their game, as at the time I competed with some of the great bread makers of the time, which most have left us now.

Now 32 years later I say I’m a little old man competing with some of the greats like Flo Tickner, Martha Moore and others.

I write this to put out a challenge to you bread makers out there to enter and dethrone me, also if there’s any men out there, let’s see what you can do. Then you can say you beat the best at their game.

Ken Pungente

Sooke

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event