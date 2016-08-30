LETTERS: Gauntlet thrown down to fall fair bread makers

In 1984, I won my first ribbon for bread at the Sooke Fall Fair. I continued entering and winning ribbons until 2006 at which time I had a nine-year absence as I was out of the country at the time of the Fair.

Last year I was here and entered four bread categories and received four first prize ribbons.

In ’84 I used to joke that I beat the little old ladies at their game, as at the time I competed with some of the great bread makers of the time, which most have left us now.

Now 32 years later I say I’m a little old man competing with some of the greats like Flo Tickner, Martha Moore and others.

I write this to put out a challenge to you bread makers out there to enter and dethrone me, also if there’s any men out there, let’s see what you can do. Then you can say you beat the best at their game.

Ken Pungente

Sooke