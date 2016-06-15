LETTER: Four-lane highway might not be answer to traffic woes

I might be the only one not wanting a four-lane highway into Sooke.

I have lived here for 13 years and I travel in and out like everyone else. Four lanes certainly sound more efficient, but is it really?

We’re talking about a 9.2-kilometre stretch to Saseenos and the increase in speed would likely change the flow from 70 km/h to 90 km/h.

If you analyze our road closures, it is nearly 100 per cent motor vehicle accidents and from what I witnessed, and likely the data will concur, it is bad driving causing most of the problems.

Any higher speed would just make it worse on those of us who are ensnared with these idiots.

If we use the Malahat as an example, or the existing four-lane section, any motor vehicle accidents usually results in a complete closing of the road. Four lanes will not improve the situation.

With the latest upgrade to extra turning lanes and bus transit pull offs, etc. things are much better now. There are still a few hairpin turns and sections that could be improved.

Now if the proposed highway is a completely separate route parallel to the existing road, that could certainly help in situations where there is a temporary closure, but I assume they are more likely to try and widen the existing road and that means at least a year or more of construction hold ups.

Real accidents do happen but they are rare. What we are witnessing is the actions of a thoughtless few creating all the stress and inconvenience for the rest of us.

Maybe if each one of us were allowed to stop briefly and slap the idiots who cause the problem things might improve with more drivers concentrating on their driving.

Norm Amirault, Sooke