LETTER: Seniors want permanent home

I am writing once again for the seniors of Sooke who have raised families, paid taxes and shopped locally for many years and who are still waiting for a facility of their own.

Our numbers are dwindling as we do not have a place five days a week where seniors can come and interact with each other, play cards or just socialize.

There seems to be money for other things – artificial turf fields and bike trails – but no money for us.

It’s time for the seniors of Sooke to speak up and ask why are we “low man on the totem pole.”

What do we have to do to convince council that we do need our own place, where we can come and go as we please and not be told that we can only get together for a few hours twice a week.

Many of our seniors have made Sooke what it is today. We are not asking for any big favors, but only what we should be entitled to.

Irene Healey, Sooke Seniors Drop in Center