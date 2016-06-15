- Home
LETTER: Meridian plantings ‘look wonderful’
I was so happy to see the planting has started on the meridians near the roundabout.
Kudos to Jessica Boquist for the design and choice of plants and shrubs. It looks wonderful.
I am now waiting with bated breath to see what happens with the centre of the roundabout.
Liz Kreeft, Saseenos
