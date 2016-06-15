LETTER: How about nothing in roundabout centre?

Whoa now!

The News-Mirror’s on-the-street interview asked what should be put in the middle of the roundabout, and we get everything from a statue to a clock tower to a lighthouse.

How about nothing?

It is evident to everybody who uses the roundabout regularly that it is already tight to navigate, too small in diameter, and is confusing the dickens out of too many drivers

What we don’t need is yet another distraction or something that obstructs the field of view.

So forget about it – grow a few flowers instead, as Highway14 traffic is only going to get worse in the coming years.

Andy Neimers, Sooke