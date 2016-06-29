LETTER: Toxic tar sands must be prohibited

RE: Juan de Fuca tugs to escort oil tankers to Buoy Juliet (News, June 8)

The toxic tar sands should not be permitted past the B.C. and Alberta border, because there is no world-class equipment to clean-up a spill.

The B.C. legislature must pass a law prohibiting the importation of the tar sands into B.C. A spill from a tar sands tanker down into the Haro Strait will kill all forms of aquatic life.

The tanker corporations do not have any equipment to clean-up a spill.

Keep British Columbia beautiful.

Earl Richards, Sooke