LETTER: Kudos and big thanks to Stacey Scharf
Thanks to Stacey Scharf and her family, our 2016 Grade 12 graduates were treated to a wonderful after prom party at the Scharf’s property in East Sooke.
The grads were welcome to set up their tents, everyone was safe, plenty of yummy food and great tunes.
I hope it’s OK for me to speak for the teachers, parents and students when I say, ‘it takes a village’ and Stacey, you really came through for us!
The Shah Tozer Family, Sooke
