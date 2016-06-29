LETTER: Kudos and big thanks to Stacey Scharf

Thanks to Stacey Scharf and her family, our 2016 Grade 12 graduates were treated to a wonderful after prom party at the Scharf’s property in East Sooke.

The grads were welcome to set up their tents, everyone was safe, plenty of yummy food and great tunes.

I hope it’s OK for me to speak for the teachers, parents and students when I say, ‘it takes a village’ and Stacey, you really came through for us!

The Shah Tozer Family, Sooke