Letters to the Editor
LETTER: Saltwest Naturals was here first
Re: Sooke bath salts spiced up with a West Coast flavour (Business, June 15)
Although it’s great to see more start up business in Sooke, Saltwest Naturals is Canada’s second oldest sea salt harvester.
Started in Sooke six years ago, it actually made the first bath salts from Canadian sea salt.
Saltwest Naturals produces culinary and bath sea salt as well as Canada’s first bottled demineralized water.
Jeff Abel, Sooke
