LETTER: Midget hockey players earn respect of coach

This year’s midget hockey team has seen many changes: six players from last year have graduated or moved on to major midget and juvenile teams.

Sooke Minor Hockey's president has expressed that it is time for a change and a new direction with respect to coaching.

During the last two years as head coach, I had the privilege of taking the boys to the provincial championship in Dawson Creek where we were up against the best in B.C. The players came together and brought home the bronze medal . Last season we made it to the finals, but fell short to a very strong Port Alberni team.

I will miss the games, tournaments and even early morning practices. As a coach, the goal is to develop players as well as strong individuals.

These boys have enriched my life and taught me a lot about myself. I'd like to thank all the parents and players that have supported minor hockey.

This game is more than a game – it's a way of life, it's team camaraderie, it's discipline and, most importantly, it teaches players social skills and work ethic.

All the best for the upcoming season. Work hard boys!

Kevin Berger, Sooke